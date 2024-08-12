Structures along River Oti need strategic planning – Ad-hoc Committee Chairman

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Aug 12, GNA – A Seven-member Parliamentary ad-hoc committee to investigate and establish circumstances leading to the Akosombo Dam spillage in September 2023, is in the Oti Region to assess the situation and make recommendations.

The Committee is exploring measures to avert and minimise similar disasters in the future.

The committee chaired by the member of parliament (MP), for Ahafo Ano North, Mr Suleman Adamu Said, infrastructure and other activities along the shores of River Oti must be handled through strategic planning.

He explained that lack of proper regulation on how people put up structures along water bodies in Oti Region was disheartening.

He said most structures affected by the Dam spillage were built in low-lying areas along the river channel and were always affected anytime the volume of the water increased.

Mr Edward Kwaku Kumah, the Oti Regional Director of NADMO, said relief items were offered to communities affected by the spillage from the Akosombo and Bagri Dams and the items provided were mattresses, blankets, various food items, clothes, and toiletries.

He added that the items were to mitigate the difficulties the communities faced that had impacted adversely because of the intensified spill rate.

The committee, had other members as member of parliament ( MP) for Oforikrom, Dr Emmanuel Marfo, member of parliament (MP) for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng-Mensah, member of parliament ( MP) for Ho East, Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, member of parliament (MP) for Krachi West, Madam Helen Adwoa Ntoso and member of parliament (MP) for Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor.

The committee also has Mr Kennedy Kludjeson, who is not an MP but serves as as a hydrogical engineer.

GNA

