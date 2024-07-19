Yaa Jackson set to make comeback with new single “Be Do Me”  

Accra, July 19, GNA – Ghanaian Afrobeat’s diva Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, known by her stage name Yaa Jackson, is set to release her first single of the year titled “Be Do Me.”

The songstress, after a short hiatus from the music scene, is expected to release the “Be Do Me” single on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Yaa Jackson, on this new jam produced by Deelawbeat and mixed by Willis Beatz, drops some powerful verses about love and affection.

Snippets of the song have already created a buzz on social media, with Yaa Jackson being lauded for her vocal prowess.

The audio version of the song will be available on all digital streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and Boomplay, among others.

The Kumasi-based artiste has over the years released hit songs including “Tear Rubber,” “Ehwe Papa,” and many more.

GNA

