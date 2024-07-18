World Vision donates medical equipment to Zabzugu District Hospital

Accra, July 18, GNA- World Vision Ghana has donated some medical equipment and assorted baby items valued at thousands of Ghana to the Zabzugu District Hospital’s neonatal and maternal units.



This support is to equip the hospital to provide essential healthcare services to new mothers, and their newborn babies.

The items included three oxygen concentrators, iron drops, baby wipes, baby clothes, diapers, and baby food formula.

World Vision Ghana also supported the hospital with two new ultra-efficient incubators that contributing to prevent infant deaths at the hospital.

The additional equipment and items, which will benefit more than 100 vulnerable mothers and their babies, will also enable health professionals to deliver critical maternal and infant healthcare services to all mothers and their babies.

“Your support in the past and now will continue to save the lives of our newly born kids and their mothers. We appreciate your continuous support to the hospital and the district at large”, said, Dr. Bari Hama Adam, Medical Superintendent of Zabzugu District Hospital.

According to him, cases of jaundice in newborn babies were on the rise and therefore urgently required phototherapy equipment to save lives of the newborn babies.

He appealed to World Vision Spain and World Vision Ghana to support the hospital with phototherapy machines to prevent newborn deaths.

“Referrals are not helping to save the lives of babies born with jaundice because mothers usually are unable to afford to travel to access additional healthcare service such as phototherapy services in another facility. These babies risk losing their lives as result. Therefore, these machines are urgently required to prevent infant mortalities”, he added.

The Zabzugu Area Programme Manager of World Vision Ghana, Joseph Kwogyenga, said the support formed part of the organisation’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for every child to thrive. “World Vision is a child –focused organization and therefore, all of our interventions are geared towards creating enabling environment for children to thrive”, he said.

The manager said, World Vision would continue to support the district in critical sectors such as health, livelihood, water, sanitation and hygiene, child protection and skills development while prioritizing children’s lives.

“World Vision understands for the most vulnerable children, their families and communities. This is why we prioritise health, nutrition, education, livelihoods and child protection in our programming”, he said.

The manager thanked World Vision Spain for their continuous support to the Area Programme, which enabled the organisation to construct several mechanised water systems, boreholes, and sanitation and hygiene facilities for communities in and around the district. “We recently rehabilitated about 45 acute malnourished children in the district, most of whom are currently in school”, he added.

The District Chief Executive for Zabzugu, Ahmed Abubakari Iddrisu Adakwa, who received the donation on behalf of the hospital commended World Vision Spain and World Vision Ghana for their contribution to the development of the district. “World Vision is a shining example, a partner organisation that delivers on its promises. Your works are commendable because it responds to the needs of the most vulnerable people and their communities”, he said.

He urged development organisations to emulate World Vision to help bring the needed development to the people.

“In addition to donating medical equipment such as incubators and oxygen concentrators, World Vision Ghana with the support from World Vision Spain has also constructed a number of mechanised water systems, boreholes, and toilet facilities for several communities. This support has contributed to improving access to safe and clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, and livelihoods, reducing water, sanitation, and hygiene-related illnesses.

GNA



