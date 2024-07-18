GHS set to distribute over 2.2 million mosquito nets in Ashanti Region 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, July 18, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate is embarking on Point Mass Distribution (PMD) of Long-Lasting Treated Insecticide Treated Nets (LLINs) from Thursday, July 18 to Monday, July 22.

This follows the successful completion of household registration in 41 districts during which more than 2.282 million people were captured between Friday, June 07 and Tuesday, June 11.

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) over the years has adopted the PMD as one of its key intervention strategies towards the fight against malaria which remains the leading cause of Out-Patient Department (OPD) attendance across the country.

In the Ashanti Region, 924,847 cases were reported in health facilities in 2023 as against 804,112 cases reported the previous year.

According to data from the Regional Health Directorate, uncomplicated malaria cases for the first quarter of 2024 stand at a whopping 413,189.

This translates to a 6.5 per cent increase over the 386,321 cases recorded within the same period in 2023.

The mass distribution of LLINs is therefore aimed at reducing diseases and deaths due to malaria, especially among children under five years and pregnant women who are the most vulnerable.

Trained Distribution Point Attendants with GHS tags will be distributing the nets at distribution points designated for the exercise in communities across the 41 districts.

Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services, underlined the importance of sleeping under LLINs for full protection against mosquitoes in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the distribution.

He advised the public to air the LLINs in the shade for 24 hours or more before sleeping in them to avoid discomforts such as heat and body itching.

The public must also avoid washing the LLINs in rivers and ponds to avoid pollution of water with chemicals and also treat them gently so they last long to serve their purpose, Dr Tinkorang implored.

According to him, the provision of LLINs to households would not only ensure the protection of a large portion of the population but also translate into a community-wide effect that could decrease the overall mosquito population.

He emphasised the economic impact of malaria and stressed the need for people captured during the household registration to make time to collect their nets for the collective good of the country.

