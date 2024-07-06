We are making strides in building 21st century schools — Education Minister  

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, July 06, GNA – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, says the government is investing in state-of-the-art school infrastructure to meet the needs of 21st century learning.

These projects, the Minister said, would revolutionise the country’s educational space and make it fit for purpose.

The Minister said this in Accra during this year’s International Educators Summit at the International Community School, Accra Campus.

It is on the theme ” Reimagining Education for the Future We Seek: Africa and the World in Dialogue.” organised by the Ghana Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD).

Dr Adutwum said the Juaben model of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Senior High School (SHS), the Sunyani model of STEM SHS, and others are ongoing and due for completion soon.

He said the Accra STEM School, from kindergarten to the SHS level, was already completed and ready to be opened in September 2024.

The Minister said the government had made investments in renovating schools like Kumasi High School and Aflao Community SHS with modern educational facilities to improve learning outcomes.

The government has selected 12 SHS schools to offer aviation and aerospace courses to increase STEM education in the country.

“We need to teach assertive school children to be confident and express themselves without fear. The school heads must create a congenial school environment for the pupils to ask questions in class instead of being intimidated,” he said.

He commended the organisers for the Summit, saying the event was a catalyst for change through which ideas were nurtured.

Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo, Senior Presidential Adviser, said education must play a meaningful role in addressing a problem.

“We need to think about education to solve problems like sanitation and flooding, among others,” he said.

Dr Patrick Awuah, Founder of Ashesi University, underscored the importance of inculcating good values in students to succeed.

“Integrity and performance are highly integrated. Our students do not see cheating as a pathway to success,” he said.

Dr Charles Yeboah, Executive Director, Ghana ASCD, said the Summit was to address challenges in the education sector and explore new frontiers of educational technology.

He said since its inception in 2017, Ghana ASCD had been hosting educational conferences tailored for teachers, school administrators to enhance education in the country.

