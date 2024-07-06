Delta Air Lines, JA Ghana organise ‘Design Thinking’ training for university students  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, July 06, GNA – Delta Air Lines in partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) Ghana, has organised its third annual Delta Innovation Camp with a focus on training students in the concept of ‘Design Thinking’ at the Academic City University College campus in Accra.

The students totaling 51 and selected from 11 public and private universities were taken through a one-day training session in ‘Design Thinking’ to enable them create solutions for everyday problems.

The Universities were Academic City University College, University of Ghana, Ghana Christian University College, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology , Knutsford University College, and University of Education, Winneba.

The rest were University of Professional Studies Accra, Ghana Communication Technology University, Datalink University, Accra Technical University and Ashesi University.

The concept of ‘Design Thinking’ is a contemporary framework for solving problems by trying to understand the problem from the perspective of the end user and developing solutions along their needs and feelings.

The students were grouped into eight groups and came out with a design thinking modules on environmental sustainability and impact in the aviation space.

Madam Eloina Baddoo, GSA Manager at Delta Air Lines, said the Company was dedicated to giving back through initiatives like the Camp to empower the next generation of business leaders and workforce.

She said they were providing a platform for young minds to unleash their creativity and learn design thinking, which would in the long term shape the future of Ghana’s socioeconomic and sustainable development.

“This is our way of providing a platform for the next generation of business leaders and workforce to freely express and explore their creative abilities and also learn skills and build competencies to make them well-equipped for the future,” she stressed.

Mr Abeiku Greene, Executive Director of JA Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, said it was important for the learners to be trained in design thinking so that they could apply it in real life situations wherever they found themselves.

Mr Greene said the problems of the world today were more complex, and it needed people who were innovative and creative in their thinking to excel.

