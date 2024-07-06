Ministry of Health presents pickups to Ghana Health Service

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, July 6, GNA – Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister of Health, Friday presented 40 pick-up vehicles to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to aid the Service’s healthcare delivery in the country.

Dr Okoe Boye, presenting the vehicles in Accra, noted that, the GHS formed the principal agent in provision of healthcare to the public and as such, it was essential to adequately resource it to boost its operations.

He said: “We have hospitals, health centres, CHPS compounds across the country that have to move on our highways to get medicines, we have occasions where doctors must be picked from the districts or from hospitals to the districts to do outreach, we have district directors at distant places who need to move to remote areas to ensure that vaccines for kids are delivered and the delivery is also monitored.

“So, I am happy to present, on behalf of Akufo-Addo’s Government and the Ministry, these 40 plus pickups to the Ghana Health Service to advance the cause of healthcare delivery in the country.”

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General, GHS, receiving the vehicles on behalf of the Service, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health, describing the presentation as a “timely intervention”.

He said the vehicles would go a long way in facilitating the movement of the staff, provision of information, outreach programmes, and delivery of services especially in the remotest parts of the country.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the vehicles would undergo regular maintenance, and also, each vehicle would have a tracking device to know their whereabouts at all times and to prevent abuse.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

