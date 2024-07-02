Wangara Green Ventures partners Sommalife Limited 

Accra, July 2, GNA – Wangara Green Ventures, a climate-focused impact investment firm, has invested in the operations of Sommalife Limited, an innovative social enterprise based in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The business partnership will enable Sommalife to expand its operations, support more rural farmers, and increase its community impact.

“We are excited about this partnership with Sommalife Limited. Their commitment to economic empowerment, environmental stewardship, and community development aligns well with our mission at Wangara Green Ventures.

“This investment represents a significant step towards fostering sustainable economic growth and achieving multiple SDGs in rural Ghana”, Mr Ebenezer Arthur, CEO, Wangara Green Ventures said in a statement copied to Ghana News Agency.

Ms Mawuse Christina Gyisun, Co-founder of Sommalife Limited, described the collaboration as a significant step in the company’s mission to “drive positive change and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in West Africa, with special focus on women farmers”.

Sommalife Limited has established itself as a leader in merging technology, productivity, and environmental sustainability.

The Company aims to sustain income and enhance climate resilience for smallholder farmers, digitising and resourcing them to produce quality shea nuts and other agro commodities in large volumes for both international and local markets.

In addition to empowering its fast-growing network of farmers, especially women, to become “successful entrepreneurs, it provides financial inclusion, reliable market access and land restoration services”.

Wangara Green Ventures is a climate-focused impact investment firm dedicated to supporting Small and Growing Businesses (SGBs) in Ghana.

With investment amounts ranging from USD 50,000 to USD 500,000, it targets green businesses that drive social and environmental impact, providing pre-investment and post-investment and Technical Assistance Grants.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

