Pricing of Cement Regulation 2024 laid in Parliament 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, July 2, GNA – A Legislative Instrument (LI) to curb escalating cement prices has been laid in Parliament.

The LI dubbed “Ghana Standard Authority Pricing of Cement Regulation 2024”, was laid by Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry.

Commenting on the LI, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip and National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Adaklu, said: “Mr Speaker, I don’t have any issues with this. The last time the Minister was here, colleagues on both sides (of the House) had very serious concerns, that those concerns have been sent back to the Committee and have been addressed.

I am informed that they have dealt with those issues and based on that we are advised that it is no longer (harmful). We are okay to support it, at least based on what I have been told; it is not about price control, the price control element has been taken out. It is about the price reporting to the Committee. And if that is the case, my advice is that it is no longer a controversial issue.”

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding over the House, referred the LI to the Subsidiary Legislation Committee to consider and report to the House.

GNA

