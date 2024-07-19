WANEP lauds Africa’s Peace Mission to Ukraine/Russia  

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 19, GNA – The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), a leading regional peacebuilding organisation, has lauded the Africa’s Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia, which aims at a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In 2023, a group of four African heads of State led by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, were in Kyiv and Saint Petersburg, on the Africa’s Peace Mission to help resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Dr Festus Kofi Aubyn, Regional Coordinator, Research and Capacity Building, WANEP, who commended the initiative, noted that it was the first time African leaders were embarking on a peace mission outside the continent.

He gave the commendation in Accra during a seminar dubbed “The African Peace Mission and Ukraine Peace Formula: Strategic Engagements on Regional Security, Nuclear Safety, and Human Rights”, a side-event of the African Union (AU) Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

The seminar was organised by the WANEP in collaboration with other civil society organisations (CSOs) such as the Institute of Justice and Reconciliation, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Democratic Institute Foundation (DIF), and the Ukrainian Association of South Africa.

Dr Aubyn said the Russia-Ukraine war had brought devastations, loss of lives, displacement of civilians, violations of human rights and huge sufferings to civilians; stating that its impact on Africa, especially when it comes to food and energy security could not be easily underestimated.

He said the African Ukraine-Russia Peace Mission, led by South Africa represented African states collective commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the war; but more importantly it was also a great milestone for the continent as it was arguably the first time African states were intervening to resolve conflicts outside of the continent.

“However, the situation today is a stack reminder of the urgent need for a negotiated diplomatic solution to end the war through an innovative and a common strategic approach and political engagement,” Dr Aubyn said.

He added: “But more importantly it is also important to note that this event is also happening against the backdrop of the African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, which is happening in Accra, between the Bureau of the African Union Assembly and the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and the Regional Mechanisms (RMs).”

He said the event offers an opportunity to provide decision-makers and African governments with concrete recommendations and potential next nexus for advancing regional security, nuclear safety and human rights.

