VRA to spill 50,000 CFS of water from Akosombo Dam 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Atortorkorpe-Ada, July 19, GNA – The Volta River Authority (VRA) is to spill a total of 50,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) of water from the Akosombo Dam on a yet-to-be-announced date.

The Authority said it would officially announce the date and process of the spillage before it commences.

Ms Akosua Owusu-Efaa, an Engineer at the VRA, announced this during an annual sensitization workshop for stakeholders to deliberate on possible precautionary measures for the spillage this year.

Ms Owusu-Efaa said the 50,000 CFS of water to be spilt would remain in the river channel and “will not cause much damage compared to the 2023 spill.”

She noted that the VRA had projected that the spillage would have a minimal effect on people living along the river.

Communities such as Azizanya and Azizakpe would, however, be affected a bit as they are already surrounded by water ponds.

Mr Benjamin Arhin Sackey, the Director of Environment and Sustainable Development at VRA noted in a presentation that this year’s spillage would be done with precaution due to the lessons learned from the 2023 spillage disaster.

“This year’s spillage is expected to affect structures built in waterways and those extended into the river,” he said, adding that houses and chalets located very close to the riverbank would be minimally affected, hence the need for them to be on the alert.

Asafoatse Hlamitse Kabutey Asem III, representing the Paramount Chief of Ada, commended the VRA for sensitising residents ahead of the spillage, considering the havoc the 2023 spillage caused for residents.

He urged residents along the riverbanks to take the sensitization seriously and act proactively while calling on the VRA to announce the date for the spillage on time for the residents to prepare.

GNA

