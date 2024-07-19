Pope Francis appeals for Olympic peace

Rome, Jul. 19, (dpa/GNA) – Pope Francis has advocated for an Olympic truce during the upcoming Paris Games, noting that the Olympic Games are inherent bearers of peace, not war.

In ancient times, a truce was wisely introduced during the games, the head of the Catholic Church pointed out, in a message published on Friday.

“In these troubled times, when world peace is under serious threat, I fervently hope that everyone will respect this truce,” the 87-year-old pontiff said.

Francis called sport is a universal language that transcends borders, languages, nationalities and religions.

“It has the ability to unite people, encourage dialogue and mutual acceptance,” he added.

The Olympic Games in the French capital could be an exceptional place of encounter, even between hostile nations in times of war and conflicts around the world, Francis said.

The tradition dates back to the games in ancient Greece: At that time, a truce was struck, starting seven days before the games began and ending seven days after they concluded. This was to ensure all athletes could travel safely.

This year, the Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The Paralympic Games will follow, from August 28 to September 8.

GNA

