Voluntary Workcamps Association of Ghana holds 2024 Biennial National Congress 

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Kordiabe (GAR), July 29, GNA – The Voluntary Workcamps Association of Ghana (VOLU) has held its 2024 Biennial National Congress (BNC) to review its constitution, elect new executives, and revive the volunteering spirit among members.

Held from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, the Congress took place at the VOLU Training Centre at Kordiabe in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

After voting by both local and diasporan delegates, Mr Kwame Owusu-Amoako (known in VOLU circles as Abigido) became the newly elected National Chairman.

Mr Joseph Badu Yeboah (Poshman) was elected as the National Vice Chairman, while Ms Mary Magdalene Mwinisin (Lady Mary) emerged as the Financial Secretary.

Mr Philip Kitsi (Opinion) was appointed to serve, in the interim, as the Executive Board Secretary while Nana Yaw Boateng-Sarpong (Tom Fears) was appointed to serve, in the interim, as the Head of Programmes.

The rest of the Executive Body are yet to be appointed, and they comprise two Nominated Branch members, two Nominated members from the Diaspora, a Representative from the National Youth Groups, and a Representative from Financial Institutions.

Mr Owusu-Amoako, on behalf of the newly elected officers, expressed gratitude to the entire VOLU membership, both local and diaspora.

He announced that the Association would venture into small-scale snail farming to generate revenue to run the Association.

To that end, he said he had donated GH ¢5,000 as seed money for the project and asked other VOLU members to contribute towards the project.

Mr Owusu-Amoako added that VOLU would partner with the Government to engage in sanitation activities to rid the country of filth and conserve the environment.

Mr Kitsi, also the Immediate Past Vice Convenor of the Interim Management Committee, said the Association remained committed to fostering a culture of transparency, open communication, and collaboration.

He charged the members, saying: “Let us forget our past bickering and forge ahead in togetherness. Let us celebrate this new revival and work together to achieve greater heights in our endeavours. Let us write an exciting new chapter in our Association’s history.”

Mr Alfred Ohene-Akonor (Mozato), Chairperson of Volu International Organisation, noted that the adoption of a reviewed constitution had ushered VOLU into a new form and approach to voluntary service with an emphasis on quality and efficiency.

“I’m also glad the membership scope has been broadened to incorporate the active participation of members residing in the Diaspora,” he added.

He said VOLU should continue its rejuvenation efforts by particularly allowing young people to play active roles in the leadership and organisational activities of the Association.

That, he said, could be achieved by providing the youth with functional roles, strategic goals, guidance, and necessary resources.

The 2024 Congress saw members resolving to revamp the VOLU Training Centre to align with the vision and mission of the founder.

Members also resolved to create a succession plan to ensure the Association’s continued existence, embark on a membership drive and whip up the enthusiasm of old and new volunteers in the regions.

VOLU would reorganise summer, weekends, and Christmas workcamps, and collaborate with all stakeholders for effective implementation of projects and programmes.

Raymond Nartey-Dankwah, a former student of Afienya Technical Institute, who participated in the Congress for the first time, shared his experience.

He said: “I am happy to be part of this Association. I have learnt about hard work, teamwork, and good human relations. I encourage the youth to volunteer to help build Ghana. It will also enable them to know more places, gain new experiences, and acquire employable skills.”

Founded in 1956 by Gordon Green, with the motto: “Service to Mankind”, VOLU seeks to bring together people interested in voluntary work to foster a spirit of collective understanding among all classes of people and to give young people the opportunity to use their leisure time in the service of the community.

GNA

