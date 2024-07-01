Vice President commissions mosque at Sorbelle 

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Sorbelle, (UWR), July 01, GNA – Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice President has commissioned a new Mosque that was promised during the 2016 elections at Sorbelle in the Sissala West District.

The refurbished Mosque fitted with mats to hold up to five hundred worshippers at a time, was handed over to the Muslim community for worship.

During the dedication, the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, stated that everybody in the mosque was praying to Allah for a particular purpose and prayed for their prayers to be answered.

“I am happy today we have been able to finish the mosque, it’s not human beings who build a mosque, but only Allah is the one that builds a mosque,” he said.

He encouraged all to pray for the peace of the country as the country prepared for the 2024 elections, adding “For the period of our stay on earth, we should serve Allah since mankind has little time to stay on earth.”

“Every one of you needs to continue to serve Allah since all of us are here for a short time and we will go back to the maker when the time comes,” he said.

He assured the Ummah in Sorbelle that he would use his time to build mosques and churches to honour God as the mosque shall produce an Alhaji after its completion and therefore promised to take three people from the Sorbelle community to Mecca next year.

The chief of Sorbelle, Kuoro Natuo Gbemmie Gbentie expressed gratitude to the Vice President for the honour done to the Muslims in constructing the mosque, which had brought them closer to Allah.

He said the community was grateful for his demonstration of leadership that was grounded in sacrifice, loyalty, inclusion, hard work, integrity, compassion, humility, and accessibility.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

