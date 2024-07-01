CETAG Strike: Parliament to discuss concerns tomorrow after deadlocks

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, 01 July, GNA – Parliament will discuss the impasse between the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) and the government on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

This is due to the failure of the parties to come up with amicable solutions.

On June 27, 2024, the National Labour Commission (NLC) refused to hear the case between the CETAG and the government due to the refusal of CETAG to call off its strike.

The Commission said CETAG had flouted its directive to call off the strike.

Mr Prince Obeng-Himah, President of CETAG, said in an interview that the Association had been informed that the impasse would be part of the business agenda in Parliament tomorrow.

He said the Association and his team would be in Parliament to observe proceedings.

“We will not make any comment on the issue until Parliament discusses it,” he said.

The Court has scheduled July 18, 2024, for both parties to appear for hearings.

CETAG declared an indefinite strike on Friday, June 14, 2024, aimed at pushing the government to meet CETAG’s demands.

Their concerns include the payment of one month’s salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022 and the application of agreed rates of allowances payable to public universities to deserving CETAG members.

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on Friday, June 14, 2024, at a press briefing described the indefinite strike by CETAG as illegal and borne out of bad faith.

The FWSC said CETAG was in breach of the agreement signed with the government on May 22, 2023, where both parties agreed to resort to the NLC to address any disagreement.

GNA

