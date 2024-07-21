University of Ghana School of Law students attend National Security Law Seminar in U.S.

Accra, July 21, GNA – Students of the Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Laws (LLM) in the National Security Law and Practice programme at the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL) have participated in a five-day Professional National Security Law Seminar at Columbia University in New York, USA.

It formed part of the international component of UGSoL’s legal education for its undergraduate and graduate students.

A news release signed by Prof. Raymond Atuguba, Dean, University of Ghana School of Law, said the seminar was to introduce the post-graduate students to U.S. legal institutions, policies and practices related to national security.

It was also to deepen their understanding of the key elements and actors of US national security law, and its interplay with international (humanitarian) laws, it added.

Participants were taken through the organisation of U.S. security, surveillance and cybersecurity law, and the use of military force, among others, the statement said.

“The students were impressed with the seminar and mentioned the insights they obtained from the US National Security Law and how it is deployed, balancing civil liberties with security imperatives, and the global perspectives they got in legal discourse as invaluable.

“They also had networking opportunities with experts and peers, which they believe will foster professional growth and collaboration,” the statement said.

“Such international academic content for UGSoL students is what sets it apart from other law schools,” it added.

