UN Security Council renews mandate of political mission in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS, July 14, (Xinhua/GNA) — The UN Security Council on Friday, extended the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) for one year, until July 15, 2025.

The Security Council, by unanimously adopting resolution 2743, requested all Haitian stakeholders to urgently establish a provisional electoral council, and reach an agreement on a sustainable, time-bound and commonly accepted road map for elections.

Reiterating the need for all Haitian stakeholders to continue to advance a Haitian-led, Haitian-owned political process towards the holding of free and fair legislative and presidential elections, the Security Council asked the Haitian government to update the council on the road map for election within 90 days.

The resolution called on BINUH to develop a strategy on how it will support a Haitian-led, Haitian-owned political process, and requested the mission to update the council on this strategy and its implementation in its quarterly reports.

According to the resolution, BINUH’s Police and Corrections Unit shall continue to comprise up to 70 civilian and seconded personnel to serve as police and corrections advisers.

It also encouraged the mission to continue to implement other tasks under its mandate, including advisory support to the Haitian National Police, training on anti-gang tactics, border and ports management, and demobilization and reintegration of gang members.

The Security Council demanded cooperation between UN member states, to prevent illicit arms trafficking and diversion, by inspecting cargo to Haiti and providing and exchanging timely information to identify and combat illicit trafficking sources and supply chains.

The resolution requested BINUH to cooperate with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and other relevant UN agencies, to support Haitian authorities in combating illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and illicit financial flows, and to provide available information on cases of gang violence, criminal activities and human rights abuses and violations in Haiti as an annex to the UN secretary-general’s report.

BINUH, a special political mission established by the UN Security Council in 2019, is tasked to advise the Haitian government in promoting and strengthening political stability and good governance, preserving and advancing a peaceful and stable environment, and protecting and promoting human rights.

