Ukraine transports 57.5 mln tonnes of cargo via Black Sea corridor

KIEV, July 16 (Xinhua/GNA) – Ukraine has transported 57.5 million tonnes of cargo through the Black Sea corridor, during almost a year of its operation, local media reported Tuesday.

Among the cargo, 39 million tonnes were agricultural products, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA).

“We have ensured a stable and predictable export volume, restored container shipping and ferry service,” said Yuriy Lytvyn, head of the USPA.

During the corridor’s operation, 2,059 vessels loaded with cargo left Ukraine for 46 countries.

On Aug. 10, 2023, Ukraine established the “humanitarian corridor” for cargo ships in the Black Sea as an alternative to the Black Sea Grain Initiative that collapsed in July of the same year.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

