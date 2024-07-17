Ghanaian estate developers to be linked to 200,000 plus home seekers

By Francis Ntow

Accra, July 17, GNA – Ghanaian real estate developers are to be connected to some 235,000 people in the United States who are interested in having homes and other short stay buildings in Ghana.

This will happen through a three-day Ghana Real Estate Expo, USA, from October 11 to 13, 2024, in Alexandria, under the auspices of the West Africa Times newspaper in partnership with the Living in Ghana magazine.

The event would provide a platform for Ghanaian real estate developers to showcase their projects to potential homebuyers and investors in the USA, and network with fellow developers and financial institutions.

It would also be a platform for players in the real estate sector to collaborate, share insights to drive growth and innovation, secure deals on-site and generate high-quality leads.

Mr Joseph Vanderpuye, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), West Africa Times, said the event would create a system that would enable Ghanaians in the diaspora, especially USA to develop trust in estate developers and own homes in the country.

He spoke to the Ghana News Agency at a pre-expo conference in Accra on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

“In the beginning, Ghanaians left the shores of the country for education and later, to seek greener pastures, but over the years, we’ve built a community everywhere, including the US where there are over 235,000 Ghanaians,” he said.

“The first and second-generation Ghanaians need properties in Ghana, and eager to have a place we can call a home looking at retirement. Ghana has a special place on the map, which is good for people who would like to come spend some holidays and even own properties,” he noted.

That, he said had inspired the expo, which would help connect Ghanaians staying abroad to property developers, enabling the home seekers to have comfortable places through reliable developers.

Mr Vanderpuye described Ghana as a safe place to invest and own a home, and urged estate developers to position themselves to take advantage of the opportunities in the US.

He stated that low range workers earned an average of US$45,000 annually, making them have the purchasing power for properties in the country, presenting a ready market for their properties.

Reverend Derrick Akubia, Managing Director, Premium Real Estate Assets Limited, said the expo would help bridge the gap of trust between people who wanted to acquire homes and developers.

It would also help build stronger business relationships for repeated and referral sales, and ultimately, grow the real estate industry, while providing home solutions to Ghanaians abroad.

“The expo will help create opportunities for Ghanaians abroad to own property in the country and enable estate developers in Ghana to tap into opportunities in the US and other parts of the world,” he said.

“The real estate is a powerful tool that can add stability, diversification, and long-term growth potential to your business portfolio,” Mr Emmanuel Nana Opoku Acheampong, Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), said.

He also said, participating in the Ghana Real Estate Expo USA 2024 would be a strategic move for developers to expand their reach, connect with a wider audience, and grow their business.

