TVET candidates begin exams 

Accra, July 2, GNA – The Board and Management of the Commission for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has commenced this year’s May/June Certificate II exams for TVET students nationwide.

A total of 52,133 candidates are writing the examinations, which started on July 1 and would end on August 2, 2024.

Out of the total, 37,558 are male, while 14,575 are female.

The repeating of the serialisation of questions introduced last year to prevent cheating during the exams is maintained.

This is in a statement signed by Mr Albert Opare, Head of Cooperate Affairs, CTVET, and issued to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement indicated that CTVET had been working towards improving TVET assessment through a national quality assurance system that accredits training providers, facilitators, assessors, and internal verifiers to deliver and assess competency-based training programmes.

The statement was hopeful that the students would achieve success, progress on the academic ladder, or enter the world of work.

Some of the areas being examined are Certificate II, NVTI Certificate II, and other technical examinations such as Technician part I, technician part II and technician part III, Diploma in Business Studies and Advanced level examinations.

GNA

