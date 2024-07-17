Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport visits Ga Mantse 

Accra, July 17, GNA – A delegation from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has paid a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse of the Ga State.

The visit by the delegation was to introduce the new and first Ghanaian International President of CILT to the Ga Mantse, and to deliberate on how best the institute could assist the foundations established by the Ga Mantse.

At the meeting which took place at the private residence of the Ga Mantse, Mr Chief Teete Owusu- Nortey, the first Ghanaian International President of CILT, thanked the Ga Mantse for welcoming the delegation.

He said the role chieftaincy played in global development and especially in Ghana could not be overstated.

Mr Owusu-Nortey said it was essential to empower women and the next generation in logistics and transport, highlighting the benefits the country stood to enjoy from such a gesture.

“Among our special interest groups includes the women in logistics and transport to help empower fellow women into the field, and I see a lot of women out there in Accra, most especially, that needs to be educated”

“Our core mandate is to promote and educate our members and to be members in the arts and science, logistics and transport, so I will bring this expertise on board to educate and promote them in that regard,” he added.

Mr Owusu-Nortey said he would form a committee with the help of the Ga Mantse and his team in Ghana; to find ways they could educate the youth or the next generation and empower them as well in terms of the areas of specialty.

He promised to help the Ga Mantse’s established foundation by leveraging resources not just from Ghana, but within the over 50 countries under the institute which would encompass key knowledge areas, network opportunities and job creation.

“I think primarily that is what we are looking for, and to give them scholarships and exposure not just in Ghana and Africa but globally,” he added.

His Royal Majesty Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II warmly welcomed the delegation from CILT and extended his congratulation to the International President of CILT.

He said the palace would make provision for the committee to be set, to be able to empower women and the youth in terms of logistics and transport.

The Ga Mantse assured the delegation from CILT that his doors would always be open to receive them and expressed his readiness to receive all forms of support towards the foundation.

GNA

