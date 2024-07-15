NPP Parliamentary Candidate promises progress and development for North Tongu 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Juapong (V/R), July 15, GNA – Dr John Eleblu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for North Tongu, has called on the youth in the constituency to demand more from their leaders and to vote for change in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the press launch of the Tongu Chiefs Union in Juapong, Dr. Eleblu lamented the lack of significant development in the constituency over the past 12 years, despite the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, serving three terms in office.

He noted that the constituency had been plagued by poverty, unemployment, and dilapidated infrastructure, including muddy roads, dilapidated schools, and inadequate healthcare facilities.

Dr. Eleblu highlighted the stark reality of the constituency’s poor state, citing the Ghana Statistical Service’s recent survey that identified North Tongu as one of the poorest constituencies in Ghana.

He emphasized that the youth deserve better opportunities, jobs, and a brighter future, which the current leadership of Mr Ablakwa had failed to provide.

The Parliamentary Candidate outlined his vision for the constituency and promised to bring progress and development to the area.

He pledged to invest in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

Dr Eleblu also vowed to empower the youth through skills training and entrepreneurship programmes, enabling them to become drivers of change in the constituency.

“The youth must wake up and vote for change. My government is ready to offer the best for the youth and when I assume office as the Member of Parliament for this constituency, there’ll be great change,” he stressed.

Dr Eleblu expressed confidence in his ability to bring about positive change, adding that “together, we can make North Tongu a model of development and progress in Ghana.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

