Techiman Municipality records highest population of PLWA/AIDS in Bono East

By Benjamin Akoto

Techiman (B/ER), July 6, GNA – A total of 4,850 individuals are living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the Techiman Municipality, out of the 12,997 HIV Population in the Bono East Region.

According to the 2023 National and Sub-National HIV and AIDS Estimates and Projections of the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) dissemination report, the Kintampo North Municipality had the second highest HIV population of 1,794.

The Nkoranza South Municipality followed with 1,413, Techiman North District reported 960 HIV cases, Atebubu-Amantin Municipality had 824 and Kintampo South District 781.

The rest were Pru East District, 749; Sene West District, 463; Sene East District, 426; Nkoranza North District, 418; and Pru West District, 319.

The youth age group of 35 to 39 had the highest HIV population of 1,910 in the region, followed by those aged 40 to 44 with 1, 884, cases, between 30 to 34 years had 1,819; 1,502, cases were in the 45-to-49-year age-group, 25 to 29 years with 1,494 and the 20-24 year age-group with 1,005.

Furthermore, individuals aged between 50 to 54 had 936, 55 to 59 had 576, 15 to 19 had 442, 345 were 60 to 64, 10 to 14 had 294, 5 to 9 had 272, 220 were 0 to 4, 65 to 69 had 172, 70 to 74 had 76, 75 to 79 had 34 and individuals 80 years and above were 16.

The region also recorded 714 new HIV infections, with the Techiman Municipality, leading with 246 cases, followed by Kintampo North 99 cases, and Techiman North with 61 cases.

During an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Techiman regarding the dissemination report, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Bambila, the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regional Coordinator of GAC, attributed the high number of HIV cases in Techiman to the cosmopolitan nature and active trade activities.

Mr. Bambila emphasised the importance of strong sensitization efforts to combat HIV in the area, stating that testing was the first step in prevention.

He stressed that it was crucial for everyone to get tested and know their HIV status; to be aware of their status and achieving viral suppression, the transmission of the virus could be limited.

In response to the rising HIV cases in Techiman, Nkoranza, Kintampo, and surrounding areas, Mr. Bambila said implementing partners Hope for Future Generation (HFFG) and West African AIDS Foundation (WAAF) have been tasked with providing interventions.

He added the HFFG focused on interventions for female workers and their partners, while WAAF was responsible for addressing the needs of individuals who use and inject drugs, considered to be the key populations in the fight against HIV.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

