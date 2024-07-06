Community Practice Pharmacists urged to uphold high professional standards

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, July 6, GNA – Community Practice Pharmacists have been advised to uphold the highest standards of professionalism in their practice to help provide quality primary health care to the people.

This is because they are recognized as indispensable resource in the primary healthcare delivery, and there is the need for them to embrace new technologies in service delivery to change the national primary health care delivery architecture in the country.

Dr Richmond Adusa Poku, Executive Member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), made the call at the launch of the 2024 Community Practice Pharmacists month celebration, and the launch of the Clinical Professional Pharmacy Services Initiative in Kumasi.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is “The Community Pharmacists: Your most trusted Primary Health Care Partner.”

Among the activities earmarked for the celebrations are healthcare outreach for flood victims in the Volta Region, Scientific Symposium on community acquired infections, games and celebration night

The aim of the celebrations, among other issues, is to equip the community Pharmacists with the latest knowledge and skills in service delivery, and celebrate the present, past and future.

It is also to enhance the scope of quality services and discuss the unique role of community Pharmacists and practice.

Dr. Adusa Poku pointed out that, Community Pharmacists were the integral partners in primary health care, provided health education, promotion and information.

They were the trusted partners in primary health care and worked towards a healthier community and involved society.

Dr. Esther Asantewaa Akyerekoh, Managing Director of Best Aid Chemists, who spoke on the unique role of Pharmacists in the communities, indicated that, most communities relied on primary health care as their first contact in accessing health care.

She called for a more comprehensive healthcare in the area of care management.

She said community pharmacists had contributed to the economic growth by providing jobs for the youth in the communities.

She called on the government to assist in addressing some of the challenges such as limited access to loans and high interest rates coupled with low sales, which were confronting community pharmacist practice in Ghana.

She also called on her colleagues to network in their practice and contribute significantly to primary health care delivery and adopt innovative techniques to provide better outcomes.

Sir Prof. Anthony Amalba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chalmalt Pharmacy, called on community pharmacists to strengthen ties with health care providers to gain more experience and deliver excellent service.

They must set standards to meet the health needs of the public, empowering clients to make informed decisions.

He called on them to work hard to play a vital role in the country’s quest to achieve the universal health coverage.

