Team Ghana leaves for pre-games camping in Strasbourg on July 7 

Accra, July 3, GNA – Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah – President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has said Team Ghana will depart for Strasbourg in France on Sunday, July 7, for a two-week intensive camping before moving to Paris for the Games Village.

He said the GOC would fund Team Ghana’s pre-games camping for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Nine athletes from two disciplines; athletics and swimming would represent Ghana at the Paris Games.

Mr Nunoo Mensah explained that the GOC was supporting the government’s effort to make sure Team Ghana has a successful campaign and take some of the pressure off the government.

He said the GOC had budgeted for €35,000 excluding fight tickets and per diems for the camping.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah mentioned that they had received support from the French Embassy in Ghana and a pre-games subsidy from the International Olympic Committee for the pre-games camping and acclimatization.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held from Friday, July 26, 2024, to Sunday, August 11, 2024.

GNA

