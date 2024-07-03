Maxwell Konadu pens three-year deal with South African club Black Leopards 

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 03, GNA – Former Black Stars Assistant Coach, Maxwell Konadu, has officially joined the South African club, Black Leopards.



Konadu, who is considered one of Ghana’s most successful coaches, signed a three-year deal with Black Leopards ahead 2024-25 National First Division season in South Africa.



Following his successful 2023-24 season with Nsoatreman FC, where he won the MTN FA Cup, Konadu resigned from his post last week to take up the Black Leopards job.



Tshifhiwa Thidiela, Chairman of Black Leopards, said they were confident in the Ghanaian gaffer as they quest to secure promotion to South Africa’s elite league.



“With the Motsepe Championship, there is only one thing to play for, which is promotion and to achieve that we need to leave no stone unturned and to that, we need to have the best people in charge.



“We are very happy with Maxwell and we are confident that he can take us to the promised land,” Chairman Thidiela said in a statement.



Konadu has had a successful stint with numerous Ghanaian clubs including his title-winning season with Asante Kotoko in 2011-2012.



The former Black Stars player also played for German side Engelsbach, Qatari side Al-Arabi and Portuguese clubs, Beira – Mar FC, Liera FC and Marinhense FC.

GNA

