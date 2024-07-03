Joseph Paul falls short of Olympic qualification in 200m race 

By Simon Asare



Accra, July 3, GNA – Ghanaian athlete Joseph Paul Amoah was unable to qualify for the 200m race at the forthcoming Paris Olympics.



Amoah, rated 62nd in the world, failed to meet the competition’s 48-athlete quota for the 200m.



However, Amoah would compete in the 4x100m after leading the relay team to qualification at the World Athletics Relay in the Bahamas.



He would compete in the 4x100m relay alongside Benjamin Azamati, Edwin Gadayi, and Solomon Hammond as Ghana seeks its first medal on the track at the Olympics.



Abdul Rasheed Saminu and Rose Yeboah will also represent Ghana at the Olympics in the 100m and high jump events respectively.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics is slated for Friday, July 26, 2024.

GNA

