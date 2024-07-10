Swedru School of Business honours Major General Osei-Owusu 

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R) July 10, GNA – The Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS) and the 1981 Year Group of the school have honoured Major General Joseph Prince Osei-Owusu for his elevation to the position of Chief of Staff by the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mr Justice Kojo Frimpong, the Headmaster of the school in an address, congratulated Major-Gen. Osei-Owusu for his appointment while describing him as the “Diamond of SWESBUS.”

He said the elevation of the Major-General did not just come on a silver platter, but by dint of hard work, humility, selflessness and dedication in his 38 years’ service in the Ghana Amed Forces.

“As the headmaster of the school I am utmost excited and proud about the appointment of an old boy to such an enviable position in the Ghana Army and it is a big glory to the board of governors, management and the entire old students, especially the 81-year group,” Mr Frimpong stated.

He noted that the programme was the first time the school had organised for an old student who had distinguished himself with such an honour bestowed on him and that there were many old students holding enviable positions in both government and private institutions and needed to be honoured.

The headmaster charged various year groups to initiate ideas of awarding such personalities and that the board and management of the school were ever ready to support them to serve as motivation to present and future students.

He advised the students to study hard to climb up to higher ladder and asked them to avoid acts of indiscipline, which could thwart their efforts.

Major General Osei-Owusu expressed gratitude to the board of governors, management of the school and 1981 81 Year Group for the great honour and glory offered him about the position of Chief of Staff, General Headquarters of Ghana Armed Forces.

He said the attainment of the highest position in Ghana Armed Forces Services came with greatest humble, respect, dedication and hard work and therefore urged the students to emulate him.

Major General Osei-Owusu narrated his story, which related to ‘’no money syndrome’’ by the parents which prevented him from being gained admission into secondary school for three years after completion of Middle Form Four, then equivalent to now Basic Education to Junior High Three.

He said after his parents had failed to send him to secondary school in Ashanti Akem Agogo in the Ashanti Region, his uncle who was a teacher then at Agona Swedru asked him to come and he was admitted into Swedru School Business.

Major General Osei-Owusu said after completion of Ordinary and Advanced Level education, he decided to become an accountant or a medical doctor but chance to enter university did not materialise.

He said he decided to join Ghana Armed Forces when the dream to become either accountant or medical doctor was dashed and was recruited into the Armed Forces and through hard work and humility this enviable position had been offered him.

Major General Osei-Owusu admonished the students to take greatest advantage offered through the Free Senior High School (SHS) education policy seriously and avail themselves to study hard.

He said that secondary education was the foundation for the begging of every profession any student needed to take if they wanted to become great leaders soon.

Nana Kweku Esieni V, Regent of Agona Swedru reiterated calls on old students to come home and support the infrastructural development and equipment to enhance quality teaching and learning.

He congratulated Major Geral Osei-Owusu on his elevation to the highest position in Ghana Armed Forces and urged the students not to joke with their studies to enable them to become responsible leaders in society.

Mrs Betty Ellen Essel, Chairperson of Board of Governors of the school, who chaired the function congratulated Major General Osei-Owusu for the appointment and commended the 1981 Year Group for becoming a pacesetter for the school and asked others to emulate their shining example.

She called on all old students to accept the challenge to comeback and offer support to their Alma Mater to help improve infrastructural development of the school.

The board of governors, management and 1981 Year Group presented citations.

They also named the School Cadet Corps after him. The corps is called M. J. GN. JP. Osei Owusu Army Cadet Corps.

GNA

