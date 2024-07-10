Over 60 businesses honoured at the 2024 Ghana Corporate Summit and Awards 

By Francis Kwabena Cofie

Accra, July 10, GNA – Over 60 businesses have been honoured at the 2024 edition of the Ghana Corporate Summit and Awards (GCSA), held in Accra.

The most outstanding award recipients were Oheneyere Gifty Anti, President and Founder of Gifty Anti Foundation, Best in Women Empowerment; Philip Attiapa Mensah – Founder and CEO of PAMV Legacy Estates, Best Real Estate Company 2024.

The rest were Dr Edu Muhammad, CEO of Edu Herbal Clinic, Most Outstanding Herbal Clinic 2024; Genau Ghana limited, Best Manufacturer of Financial Equipment; and Nakasky Company Limited, Best in Information Technology.

For their prize, they received a plaque, a citation and a sash.

The GCSA aims at bringing together business chieftains, public sector officials, organizations and investors in the country who deserve recognition for accomplishments in their respective areas of endeavour in the current challenging economy.

The event, organized by Imperial Leo Network (ILN) was on the theme: “Honouring the Past; Treasuring the Present and Shaping the Future.”

It was attended by corporate executives, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional chief and elders, journalists, officials of Imperial Leo Network, among other dignitaries.

Dr Paul Boachie-Ansah, the Group CEO of Imperial Leo Network, the organisers of the GCSA in an address indicated that the importance of inspiring Ghanaian business brands to integrate and to innovate Ghanaian products and services was key to raising revenue for national development.

He stated that government proposed budget statement and economic policies have strategies for increasing revenue by widening the tax net and that Ghana could use tax policy to increase revenue while supporting business growth and industry competitiveness.

According to him, revenues could be increased through greater compliance across all the tax handles, reduction of tax evasion and through enhancing the capacity of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to mobilise revenue effectively.

Dr. Boachie-Ansah emphasised that all award winners had distinguished themselves exceptionally in Ghana’s business sphere while congratulating them for their outstanding achievements.

“Once you have been nominated for these awards, you are a great achiever so be encouraged to do better at thriving in the area of business you find yourself “, he said.

He commended the award winners for their exemplary professional and personal achievements which have propelled them to become a growing force in the community of corporate Ghana.

Ambassador Dr Prince Kojo-Hilton, Founder of Global Art Connect, a panellist at the summit urged actors in the creative arts industry to acquire the necessary professional skills for effective practice and growth.

He implored individuals in the creative arts industry to come out with robust measures of effectively highlighting their talents and presenting themselves in a compelling manner to attract attention globally.

The Pan African Art Ambassador indicated that it is imperative for industry players to engage individuals with a strong understanding of business principles at every stage of the value chain to ensure success and profitability.

He stated that the creative arts industry in Ghana is on an upward trajectory with increasing recognition and support both locally and internationally, adding that continued investment and strategic initiatives are essential for its sustainability and growth.

“As a USA Presidential Service Center International Film Festival Chairperson, it was essential for me to utilize my expertise to contribute to the growth and success of the industry,” he stated.

Present at the event were the board of directors of ILN including Dr. Dennis Ameko, Chief Personnel Officer and Managing Director of Sheraz Food Limited and Dr. Francis Yeboah, Chief Operating Officer and Group CEO of Royal Colors.

