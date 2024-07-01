Stanbic Blue Fusion donates to Upper West Regional Hospital

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, July 1, GNA – The Ladies Forum of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Blue Fusion, has donated a range of medical equipment to the Women and Children’s Unit of the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.

The donation forms part of the Forum’s ongoing commitment to community development.

The donated items include three adult beds, three fetal dopplers, two blood pressure monitors, three digital baby weighing scales, and three baby warmer systems.

Madam Margaret Obimpeh, Head of Affluent, and Chairperson of Blue Fusion, presenting the items to the Hospital staff, commended them for their hard work, saying the donation was part of their mission to support quality healthcare delivery.

She said, “We are part of the ladies Forum in the Bank, which we call Blue Fusion. We set this group up purposely to advance the career growth and development of the women in the Bank. Additionally, we believe in making a positive impact on the communities within which we operate, through focus areas such as health and education.”

She said they were aware that health was wealth and if women, who were the backbone of SMEs in Ghana, were healthy, they would be more productive and created wealth for themselves and their families.

Madam Obimpeh added that the Forum, this quarter decided to visit the Upper West Regional Hospital to give back. “We are here to support the mother and child unit of the Hospital. This is our widow’s mite to the Hospital to help the doctors and nurses improve the quality of healthcare services they provide to our women and children.”

“We are impressed by the sacrifices they make daily to support these mothers and children and we felt it necessary to play our part. On behalf of the Bank and the Forum, we are excited to present these items to you. It is our genuine hope that through this you can do much more than you already do and help even more women in the community receive access to healthcare.”

Dr. Amesiya Robert, Medical Director of the Hospital, in receiving the items, said “we strive to be the best unit in the country and very recently we were looking to expand. We cannot take care of all the patients we receive, because we are also a referral centre.

“This donation is, therefore, very timely and will go a long way to improve our services to those in need. We are grateful to the Forum and the Bank for this donation because we understand that we are in a harsh financial climate, but you have still gone out of your way to reach out and support those in need.”

The Stanbic Ladies Forum, Blue Fusion, was launched to pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for women in the Bank and to promote gender equity and empowerment.

Earlier this year, the Forum donated reading and learning materials worth GH¢30,000 to Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS in Kumasi.

GNA

