Baribari community in Takoradi installs new chief

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, July 01, GNA – People of the Baribari tribe from Nigeria, Chad and Niger living in Takoradi in the Western Region have installed Mohammed Salisu Ibrahim as its new chief.

The new chief was installed in line with the Baribari tradition at a colourful ceremony, which was attended by chiefs and dignitaries from other tribes, amidst unique cultural displays and fanfare.

Chief Ahmed Maiwada Masala II, the Chief of Zongo communities in Takoradi, speaking at the occasion, congratulated Chief Ibrahim for becoming the Head of the Baribari tribe in Takoradi, and asked him to let his leadership bring hope to his people.

He assured him of the full support of all Zongo chiefs in Takoradi, saying, “We stand with you, ready to assist and collaborate in any way possible because your success is our success, and together, we will work towards the continued growth and prosperity of our people.”

He stated that the development of Zongo communities was a shared responsibility for all, especially the chiefs, and called on them to join hands in a collaborative effort to uplift their communities.

“Together, we can implement initiatives that enhance education, improve healthcare, and create economic opportunities for our people,” Chief Masala II added.

The Zongo Chief urged the youth in the Zongo communities to remain vigilant and not allow themselves to be used by any political party or individual to perpetrate violence before, during and after the December 7 general election.

He said: “Political violence only serves to divide us and hinder our progress. Let us stand as ambassadors of peace, fostering harmony and understanding before, during, and after the elections.”

The newly installed Baribari Chief of Takoradi thanked the people for the confidence reposed in him and pledged his commitment to prioritise the progress of the Baribari community.

Chief Ibrahim urged his people to continue living in peace and harmony to collectively bring in the development they desired, saying, “it is through unity that we can overcome challenges and create a brighter future for all.”

Some chiefs from other Baribari communities and tribes took turns to offer goodwill and solidarity messages to the newly installed chief.

The Baribari are natives of South-East Niger. North-East Nigeria and North-West Chad.

