Let’s respect rule of law- Chief Justice

By Joyce Danso

Accra, 01, July, GNA – Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has asked the citizenry to respect to rule of law and make it their way of life.

“Rule of law means practicality. Law is extremely interactive with every aspect of life and so needs to be understood so that citizens can obtain its full benefits.”

Chief Justice Torkornoo was speaking at the inauguration of the Justice Club for the United Nations Youth Association- Ghana (UNYA- GH) and swearing of its executives at the Pentecost University, Sowutuom in Accra.

The Chief Justice noted that the promise of law in any society included not just order, as everyone arranged their affairs in accordance with set of rules, but fairness, which led to a sense of contentment and peace.

“A necessary overflow of order, fairness and peace is prosperity because people feel confident of being treated in accordance with known arrangement of law.”

Justice Torkornoo lauded the leadership and members for signing onto the initiative of operating the Justice Club.

She said the reason for establishing the Justice Club in schools was to assist students navigate the complex but interesting world of law and to aid young people to appreciate the values that law delivered to the populace.

That, she said, included the awareness of the concept of legality and illegality, the acceptance of rights and responsibilities, given and imposed on all citizens.

Additionally, she said the Justice Club concept was to demystify law and allow young people to obtain an appreciation of constitutionality.

“I know that when our young people get things right, the next generation is secure,” she said.

The Chief Justice congratulated the newly sworn in officers of the Justice Club and encouraged its members to fully take part in all activities.

Professor Olivia Anku- Tsede, Chair of Chief Justice Mentorship Programme, said the Justice Club would enhance UNYA- GH’s impact, empower young leaders and promote a culture of justice and accountability.

Prof. Anku-Tsede commended the Chief Justice for integrating the Justice Club into the framework of UNYA-GH, saying it demonstrated a profound commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and change-makers.

“I am confident that the establishment of Justice Clubs within the United Nations Youth Association of Ghana will inspire countless young leaders to become agents of positive change in their communities and beyond.

Apostle Prof. Kwabena Agyapong Kodua, Vice Chancellor, Pentecost University, described the launch of the Justice Club at the University by the Chief Justice as remarkable.

President of the Justice Club, Eugenia Enyoman Datsormor, pledged to take the Club to greater heights by making it a beacon of excellence and pride for all.

Other executives of the Club sworn in by the Chief Justice were Wilson Manassia Adu, Vice President, Larbi Anim Winifred, Secretary, Aikins William Fiifi Lewis, Organising Secretary and Pokoo-Aikins Eric, Treasurer.

GNA

