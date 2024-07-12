Sixteen female farmers, producers honoured in Soil Award in Bono Region 

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, July 12, GNA - Sixteen women farmers and producers in agribusiness have been recognized for their significant contributions to the agriculture sector by receiving the prestigious 2024 Gold in the Soil Award.

The prestigious Awards ceremony was a highlight of the 6th Annual Women in Food and Agricultural Leadership Training Forum and Gold in the Soil Awards, organized by the Agribusiness Foundation with support from Global Affairs Canada and Yara Ghana.

The two-day event was on the theme, ‘Overcoming the Barriers to Women in Agribusiness Development: The Role of Stakeholders’’ and aimed at addressing challenges and barriers faced by women in agribusiness.

The programme, in its sixth year, brought together over 600 rural women farmers, producers, farmers with disabilities, farmers involved in agro-processing, women farmers within the value chain, marketers and other service providers within the value chain.

Nana Yaa Esuama Yeboah I, the Gyaasehemaa of Atuna in the Jaman South Municipality, was recognized as the overall winner of the Gold in the Soil award.

Among other remarkable women who received awards in various categories were Dr. Mrs. Vida Korang, who won the Change Champion award, Ms. Janat Issifu, who received the Princess Carla award and Global Affairs Canada, which was honoured with the Development Partner award.

Additionally, Theresa Adu Boateng was awarded the Diamond in the Rough award, Ms. Lucy Asuama was recognized with the Lady of the Region Export award and Elizabeth Sevor was acknowledged for her work with the Climate Smart Women Project.

Nana Anane Sarah received the Royal Agro award, Ms Adiata Abdulai was presented with the Special Agriwoman award and Sara Kyeremaa was honoured with the Star Woman Agripreneur award.

The Innovates award was given to Ms. Vera Enyonam Kwakye.

Furthermore, Alijetu Bukari was recognised as the Outstanding Woman in Extension Services, Ms. Afia Maria received the Feed to Food award, Ms. Takyiwaa Emma Gyan was honoured with the Passion for Farm award, and Patrick Ayensu was presented with the Supportive Agri-Man award.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Nana Yeboah I, Gyaasehemaa of Atuna in the Jaman South Municipality, emphasized the significant impact of modern technology on the agricultural industry.

She stressed the importance of farmers dedicating efforts towards maximizing yields by effectively utilizing technology.

Nana Yeboah I, highlighted the various forms of support for farmers, including financial assistance, encouragement, access to improved seedlings and advanced technology to enhance production.

She also emphasized the need for governmental incentives to further support farmers in their endeavors and encouraged women in agriculture to embrace innovation and strive for economic independence for growth and success.

