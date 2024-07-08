Sports will play crucial role in 24-hour economy — Mahama

By Simon Asare



Accra, July 8, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says sports will be a crucial aspect of his 24-hour economy, if he is re-elected.



He made this statement during a media encounter on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



According to the former President, his government would invest massively in sporting infrastructure to facilitate the implementation of the 24-hour economy policy.



“If you go to some countries, sports play a crucial role in the 24-hour economy, with games being played under floodlights.



“Unfortunately for us here, we have to close the match before the sun goes down; otherwise, there wouldn’t be enough light to continue the match.



“We would invest in sports facilities and engage the private sector to be able to provide services at night so that people can enjoy those services,” the former President said.



When asked about the unavailability of a world-class stadium to host certain categories of international matches, Mr. Mahama said a next NDC government would consider providing standard sports infrastructure under the “Big Push” agenda.



“Often countries are energized to build a stadium if you bid to host something because of the return on investment when the tournament comes to your country… In the current crisis in which we are, I would dnot stand here promising that we would build a new stadium, but under the ‘Big Push’, we intend to spend some certain amount of money over five years on providing roads and bridges, among others, and that could include sports facilities,” he stated.

GNA

