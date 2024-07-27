Serene Insurance opens branch in Takoradi  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, July 27, GNA – Serene Insurance Company Limited, a member of the First Sky Group, a wholly-owned Ghanaian company, has opened its Western Regional branch in Takoradi as part of its growth and expansion drive.

Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse, the Executive Chairman of the First Sky Group, said the setting up of the insurance company in the Region was to create jobs and advance the growth and prosperity agenda of the Region.

He said the company would form strategic alliance and partnerships in ensuring that the envisaged growth poles were achieved.

Mr. Kutortse said Serene Insurance had come to redefine public perception about insurance in the country through a new service culture.

“We are going to work with you in aged old tested principles of integrity and honesty,” he said.

Mr. Justice Peprah, Western Regional manager of the National Insurance Commission, urged Ghanaians to embrace Insurance because life was always better with the insured in the event of any incident.

He said the NIC had put In place various guidelines to help sanitize the industry and encouraged the public to always direct their concerns concerning the sector to the NIC for redress.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, lauded the company’s presence in the Region to spur growth of industries.

He said for them to come into the mix was key to achieving quality for the people and enhancing the enterprising Western Region agenda.

Serene Insurance offers general bonds, property, travel, fire, accident, aviation, marine and engineering.

Mrs. Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, Chief Executive Officer Serene Insurance, said it was not enough therefore to have agencies but full fledged office to coordinate the works of the various agencies to drive its growth agenda.

“Coming into Takoradi seemed to be long overdue …we must be here as an important Region in the scheme of things, we are happy we made it this year. Ours is the total peace of mind, we pay genuine claims when all relevant documents are submitted…the ultimate is to clear claims on time, service delivery in integrity”.

Mrs. Boampong said the company within its six years of existence had chalked lots of successes and was convinced of a brighter future.

In 2022, Serene was adjudged the fastest insurance growing company in the country.

