Be calm and confident as gov’t resuscitates economy – Tano North MP 

Goaso, (A/R), July 26, GNA – Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region, has called on Ghanaians to be calm and stay confident, as the government strives to resuscitate the economy from the global crunch.



He emphasised that the nation’s economic situation was picking up, saying indicators showed the economy might bounce back for the betterment of the ordinary people by November this year.



Dr Prempeh made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Goaso after she donated 10 motorbikes to support the electioneering campaign of Mr Evans Opoku-Bobie, the MP for Asunafo North constituency of the region as she exited parliament in 2025.



She said though the global economic crunch had a huge and devastating toll on the nation, the government was able to pay the salaries of public sector workers and deepened the implementation of the free Senior High School (FSHS) programme too.



“We do not queue to buy fuel and food items. They are always available in the market”, Dr Prempeh stated, saying “Elsewhere in the developed world, people continue struggling to buy petrol and food items.”



As the electioneering picks up, Dr Prempeh reminded Ghanaians that a change in government now would not augur well for the prospects of the nation because of the economic condition of the country.



“The economy is threading an excellent path of progress, and we must be patient with the government if we desire to see remarkable improvement and transformation in our socio-economic livelihoods”.



“From all indications, things would change for the better very soon. So, let’s be positive and maintain our confidence in the NPP government”, Dr Prempeh stated.



Mr Opokou-Bobie expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Dr Prempeh for the machines and assured her of doing everything possible not only to maintain the Asunafo North constituency seat but also to ensure the NPP won the presidential slot as well.

