‘Akaya by Trasacco’ project to create jobs  

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 26, GNA- Trasacco Properties says its ‘Akaya by Trasacco’ project is a testament to its commitment to job creation and economic growth.

The Project, which is along the Pantang-Abokobi Road, is an exclusive master-planned estate offering two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes with modern architecture and interiors coupled with functional layouts to create an inspiring living environment.

Mr Ernest Taricone, the Managing Director of Trasacco Properties, speaking at a groundbreaking event, said the Project would create new jobs during construction and beyond, with the potential for local businesses to flourish within the commercial space.

Akaya sits on 28 acres in the North of the City within the middle-income community of Pantang, combining urban sophistication with an exquisite suburban location.

“We are dedicated to partnering with local vendors and contractors to help the community’s economic landscape,” he added.

Ghana’s real estate market continues to evolve as homeowners search for modern family homes in a master-planned estate to provide secure community living.

Data has shown that properties in well-managed estates appreciate over time, providing attractive benefits for homeowners or investors looking to create capital value.

He said with pricing from US $145,000, residents would have access to the clubhouse, board and meeting rooms, events space, private theatre, fully fitted gym, swimming pool, padel tennis court, multi-sport court, children’s playground and a large central green park thoughtfully designed to enhance the living experience.

The Managing Director said as part of their corporate standards, “We have focused meticulously on home designs to provide modern functional spaces, superior build quality and high-quality finishes.”

He said they had created a central green park at the heart of the development with a host of recreational and social facilities to provide a family environment and lifestyle for clients

“With Akaya’s promise ‘MORE Than You Imagined’, the project is set to reshape the landscape for exclusive homes, resident satisfaction and modern living in Accra,” he added.

He said that their focus on community and exclusivity would provide much-needed housing options for the diverse needs of people and families.

“We have designed spaces that encourage interaction with unparalleled amenities-integrated green spaces and a multi-sport complex that invites residents to connect landscaped grounds and a central green park to spark conversation and chance encounters,” he added.

Madam Melissa Frank, Sales Director, Trasacco Properties, said ‘Akaya by Trasacco’ would be managed by Trasacco to ensure high-quality building, community standards and value were retained through proper maintenance and estate management.

“In addition to our commitment to quality design and construction, Trasacco’s warranty period and our construction-linked payment plan further define our dedication to customer satisfaction, she added.

