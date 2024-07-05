Russia reports major Ukrainian drone attacks in southern regions

Moscow, Jul. 5, (dpa/GNA) – A 6-year-old girl has died of injuries sustained in renewed Ukrainian drone attacks in southern Russia, a senior local official said on Friday.

The child was hospitalized after drones targeted the port of Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the Sea of Azov, the governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, wrote on Telegram.

Five people were injured in the attack, during which a three-storey residential building was severely damaged by debris from a downed drone, according to Kondratyev.

The exact target was not clear. However, the area hosts an airbase from which explosive-laden Russian drones regularly take off towards Ukraine.

Media reported that an energy substation was also hit in the town. Videos shared on social media are said to show the moment of the explosion.

The neighbouring Rostov region was also affected by the attacks. According to Governor Vasily Golubev, air defence systems intercepted all the drones, resulting in isolated “fires in the countryside.”

The independent Russian news website Astra reported that an oil refinery in the area was also hit. The extent of the damage was not known.

In the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, Governor Alexei Smirnov said a music school and several shops were damaged in a drone attack.

The Ministry of Defence in Moscow reported the launch of 14 drones over the Krasnodar region, 10 over the Rostov region and 26 drones over Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhya region. It did not provide any information about damages.

Since the Kremlin-ordered invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago, the Russian military has regularly fired on civilian objects across the border.

At the same time, Russian regions close to the border have become increasingly prone to aerial attacks from Ukraine. GNA

