Roads Minister takes nationwide tour to Western North 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Bibiani (Ash), July 14, GNA – Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Roads and Highways, as part of his nationwide inspection of road projects, has visited the Western North Region with his team to ensure their timely completion and to fix deplorable ones.

The visit took the team, including officials of the Ghana Highway Authority, to the regional capital, Sefwi Wiawso, Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality, and the Juaboso District.

Among some of the ongoing projects inspected were roads in Adiembra and Amafie, both suburbs of Sefwi Wiawso, and deplorable roads at Kessekrom where residents had been complaining for years.

The team then proceeded to the Juaboso District where they made a stopover at Juaboso Nkwanta to engage with the people before heading towards Boinzan.

Roads leading to the two communities, which are in bad shape, were the main concerns of the people, which Dr Alexander Ampaabeng, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, communicated to the Minister on the people’s behalf.

Dr Ampaabeng, also a Deputy Minister of Finance, said the terrible nature of the roads affected every sphere of life of the people and called for the Minister’s intervention to bring some relief to them.

The roads were constructed during former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s era and needed urgent rehabilitation to boost economic activities, he said.

The Minister and his entourage ended the tour at Bibiani where he inspected a diversion road project and internal road networks which require urgent attention.

Mr Asenso-Boakye told the media that it was important to tackle the poor roads in line with the President’s vision to accelerate development in the area, which informed his decision to create the Western North Region.

He said the tour had provided the opportunity to take interim measures to fix the roads and that some contractors would soon move to site to fix them.

“I must say that I have had a very good tour, which has opened my eyes and getting a better understanding on the road situation here in the Western North,” he siad.

“We will take the necessary actions to bring some relief by improving the quality of the roads for the good people of the Western North Region.”

