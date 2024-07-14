GACC urges youth to stand up against electoral corruption

By J. K. Nabary

Mankessim (C/R), July 14, GNA – The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has called on the youth to stand against all forms of electoral corruption and illegal interference with the electioneering to manipulate outcomes of results for political advantage.

Very Rev Prof Mark Nii Lamptey, the Anti-Corruption Ambassador/Campaigner of the GACC, made the call at separate engagements with students of Mankessim Secondary Technical Senior High School and Mfantseman Girls Senior High School to mark this year’s Africa Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Day.

The celebration was on the theme: “Effective Whistle-blowers’ Protection Mechanism: A Critical Tool in the Fight against Corruption.”

It was organised by the GACC and Mfantseman Local Accountability Network (LANet), and Lamanconsult Foundation, the focal organisations with funding from Hewlett Foundation.

Prof Lamptey said corruption continued to be a canker impeding developmental progress of the country, with its impact widely visible through inadequate healthcare facilities and bad roads, among other things on the entire African Continent.

He schooled the students on the types of electoral corruption, including manipulation of rules governing elections, distorting voter’s preferences using deceptive campaign tactics, vote buying and selling as well as underage voting.

Others are illegal acts that may increase the votes of a favoured candidate, registration and voting malpractices, electoral corruption offences and sanction, as well as how to boldly stand against electoral corruption.

Prof Lamptey advised the students not to allow anyone to influence them with money and other materials to buy their conscience, saying the future of the country must be prioritsed.

He advised them to be law abiding, protect their integrity and report all forms of corruption to the appropriate quarters.

Call 0800-000-700 or send the information to [email protected], he noted.

“Let us unite in our efforts to foster a more transparent and accountable society and collectively pledge and renew our commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity,” he said.

“We can build a corruption-free society where public trust is upheld and the democratic principles remain steadfast.”

GNA

