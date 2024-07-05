Reform UK leader Farage wins parliamentary seat in eighth attempt

London, Jul. 4, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Nigel Farage said his Reform party’s performance in the British election was “truly extraordinary” after he won a UK parliamentary seat at his eighth attempt.

Farage said Reform UK will be a “non-racist, non-sectarian” party and this election is the “beginning of the end” for the Conservatives.

He told reporters: “This is just the first step, I set out with a goal to win millions of votes, to get a bridgehead in parliament and that’s what we’ve done so I’m very pleased.”

The hugely increased vote share for Reform UK is “not a protest vote”, Farage said.

He told reporters at Clacton leisure centre: “It shows that there is a level of disenchantment with politics. I think people are looking for something different.”

On the Conservative Party, Farage added: “They’ve been around for 190 years. They’ve been amazingly resilient. But this could be, I think this is the beginning of the end of the Conservative Party.”

