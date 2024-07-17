BoG Demo: Minority sets Tuesday, July 30 for protest

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 17, GNA- The Minority Caucus in Parliament has announced Tuesday, July 30 as a day to hold another protest against Dr Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, for allegedly engaging in wasteful spending on the bank’s new Headquarters building.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, told journalists in Parliament that the Governor had refused to answer questions about the building’s latest cost.

“Today, the office is being constructed for $250 million,” he alleged.

In October 2023, the Minority staged a street protest demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor and his deputies.

They accused the Governor of being personally responsible for the BoG’s losses in 2022 and 2023.

The Minority was also opposed to the construction of a new central bank headquarters.

“…Our demand was not met, that is why as a caucus, we will protest again on July 30,” he explained.

Mr Ayariga also alleged that a plot of land that previously housed the bank’s clinic had been reassigned to the Governor, but he had refused to provide specifics.

“The central bank should be held accountable,” he said.

Mr Ayariga told the Journalist that the Minority had written to the Ghana Police Service and awaiting a scheduled meeting.

He insisted that the Governor, his deputies, and the Board of Directors had run down the central bank and needed to resign.

GNA

