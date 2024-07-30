Parliament Passes Shippers’ Authority Bill

Accra, July 30, GNA – Parliament on Monday, July 29, passed the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Bill, 2024.

The Bill, which amends its 50 years establishment law, NRCD 254 (1974), will regulate commercial activities of shippers, and will primarily address the issue of unfair and excessive charges that burden traders who use Ghana’s sea and airports, as well as land borders to ply their international trade.

It will introduce transparency in the determination of port fees and charges, and will by that, ensure that there is accountability in the legal movement of international trade cargo across all borders of Ghana.

It aims to make Ghana a preferred transit trade channel for her landlocked neighbours -Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger and also enhance the sector’s revenue contribution to the national purse.

Empowered by the new law, the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) will be enabled to better adapt to emerging trends and complexities within the shipping and logistics industry, protect the interests of shippers and shipping service providers, and improve its regulatory oversight of the entire industry.

The Parliamentary Committee on Roads and Transportation’s report on the Bill indicated that one of the fundamental reasons for its successful passage was the need to ensure effective regulation of the shipping and logistics sector to guarantee fair pricing and charges for all stakeholders, especially importers and exporters.

The report said the Bill would empower the Ghana Shippers’ Authority to facilitate the charging of fair fees at the ports and borders, and through that, promote the participation of local firms in the provision of services in the sector.

The Committee noted that exorbitant charges imposed by some service providers, especially at the sea and airports, hindered business growth, and contributed to the needless rise in prices of goods and services.

The Bill, when assented to by the President, is expected to enhance transparency and accountability, and invariably drive improved revenue generation and collection for national socio-economic growth.

Moving for the approval of the Bill, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, expressed satisfaction and indicated that, the Bill when passed would enhance the potency of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority in the discharge of its statutory mandate.

Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) was established 50 years ago by NRCD 254 (1974) to regulate the commercial activities of shippers and shipping service providers in the shipment, storage, and delivery of international trade cargo by sea, air, and land.

Over the last five decades, GSA has driven compliance with established standards and guidelines in the commercial shipping sector in Ghana, and through Ghana to Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali.

Since 1974, GSA has spearheaded the development, monitoring, and facilitation of transit trade through Ghana’s corridors.

The law as passed will enable a more effective regulation of transit trade, and thereby balance the interests of shippers and service providers for enhanced efficiency and competitiveness in international trade.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer of GSA, said the amended law was a huge step in the right direction, but it was not a “magic silver bullet”.

“GSA is poised for a collaborative approach to dealing with any issues that may arise, given our longstanding cordial relationships with all the stakeholders,” he stated.

Mr Sarpong assured all stakeholders that, the enforcement of the law would be fair and representative of the interests of the shipping industry and would be a major win for Ghana in her quest to become the preferred trade hub in the West Africa sub-region.

He thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Cabinet, and Parliament for their commitment to a cause that held immeasurable benefits for all stakeholders of the industry and stood as a conduit for better fortunes for Ghana.

Mr Sarpong expressed gratitude to all stakeholders in the industry, including trade associations, shipping service providers, shipping lines, sister state agencies, the Attorney-General’s Department, and the Ministry of Transport, the superintending Ministry of GSA for their varied roles, invaluable contributions, and tireless efforts in putting together the Bill.

He applauded and paid tribute to the Board, Management, and staff of GSA, both present and past whose indefatigable input brought the new law into being.

GNA

