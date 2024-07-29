Parents urged to protect their children from online predators

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), July 29, GNA – Parents have been advised to take keen interest in what their children do on social media in order not to fall victim to online predators whose core business is to manipulate unsuspecting users.

Mr Aboagye Ohene Adu, Director of LEAP School, a private school in Obuasi who gave the advice, said such predators sometimes posed as peers to gain the trust of their victims and manipulate them into sharing personal information and engaging in inappropriate activities.

The Director, who was speaking during the 5th graduation ceremony of the school, said parents had a responsibility to monitor and control what their children do on social media.

The graduation was held on the theme, “Achieving Excellence through Holistic Education” emphasizing the importance of comprehensive learning experience that caters for students’ overall growth.

The colourful event saw a total of 96 students who were progressing from various stages to another, including the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates.

Mr. Adu admonished parents to support their children when they come home, stressing that, the academic development of the child was a responsibility of both teachers and parents.

“Whiles teachers continue to perform their duties in school, it behoves on parents to complement that effort by continuing from where they left off in their homes.

They should help them not only with their homework but also teach them at home too,” he insisted.

Mr. George Alfred Kooson, the Municipal Director of Education, in a speech read on his behalf, congratulated the graduates, teachers and parents for their hard work.

He advised parents to guide their wards especially the BECE graduating students as they stepped out of the school to start a new life.

The occasion was used to recognise top-performing students and teachers who were presented various prizes.

