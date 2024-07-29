First Baptist Church Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu/Zainab Abdul Hamid

Tema, July 27, GNA – The First Baptist Church School in Tema has marked its 40th anniversary celebration with a call on parents to be intentional about their children’s upbringing.

Reverend David Kwame, the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, speaking at the anniversary, urged parents to be intentional and committed to their children’s upbringing to ensure they become responsible adults in the future.

Rev. Kwame warned that parents must guard their children against the dangers of social media and mobile phone addiction.

He said it was important for parents to set good examples, correct deviant behaviour, and hold on to godly values in bringing up their children.

He further encouraged students to maintain their spiritual beliefs and values as they navigate life’s challenges.

Reverend Godwin Okunu, a board member, advised the youth to focus on their studies, maintain their spiritual teachings, and uphold biblical values to surmount the challenges of modern society.

He emphasised the importance of a value system to resist compromise and corruption.

Mrs. Rose Boateng Oduro, headmistress of the school, emphasised the importance of integrating faith and learning, cultivating strong moral values, and fostering a lifelong commitment to service.

She urged parents to be vigilant and pay close attention to the activities their children engage in, especially in today’s digital age, where technology and social media could pose significant risks and distractions.

She expressed pride and gratitude, highlighting the school’s commitment to providing high-quality education that nurtures intellectual, emotional, and spiritual development.

She acknowledged the support of dedicated staff, parents, and the church community for the school’s growth and achievements.

She noted that the school, established in 1984, had nurtured many children who are currently contributing in diverse fields over the past four decades.

The anniversary celebration was used to honour staff who have served more than a decade in the school, as well as graduate pupils who sat for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The celebration saw a beautiful display from the school’s cadet, poetry recitals, amidst other colourful performances.

