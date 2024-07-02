Orthodox Anglican Archbishop calls for effective cooperation between church and State 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, July 2, GNA -The Most Reverend Dr. Edward Kwamina Minnah, Orthodox Anglican Archbishop of Ghana, has noted the significance of a good church-state relationship in enhancing peace for economic development.

He also called on the electoral Commission to intensify vigilance to ensure transparent, peaceful and credible general elections come December 7.

The Archbishop was speaking at the fifth convention by the Orthodox Anglican Church of Ghana; Diocese of Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles in Sekondi.

The convention held at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection in Sekondi from 29th to 30th of June 2024 was on the Theme: “Towards Enhancing the Growth and Development of the Orthodox Anglican Church of Ghana.”

The event ended with issuing a communique for an enhanced vision for evangelism with the quest for church development.

The climax of the convention was the pontifical Thanksgiving service and Ordination of three new priests, Reverend Father Emmanuel Ampadu, Reverend Father Gyepi-Gabrah and Reverend Father Raymond Wilson.

The Orthodox Anglican Church of Ghana, Diocese of Saints Peter & Paul is 18 years old in Ghana, and it is affiliated with the Orthodox Anglican Communion in North Carolina United States of America.

