OneAfrique24, Vanuatu Trade Commission-Ghana sign Memorandum of Understanding   

Accra, July 19, GNA – OneAfrique24 (OA24) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Vanuatu Trade Commission Ghana and Africa Diaspora Central Bank and ECO 6.

This strategic alliance aims to amplify initiatives and bring greater visibility to the collective efforts in fostering sustainable development and innovation across Africa.

Mr Kwaw Ansah, Chief Director of OA24 said the agreement between OA24 and the other parties signified a commitment to strengthening economic ties and fostering sustainable development between the organisations.

“The partnership with Vanuatu Trade Commission Ghana and the other parties is a mission that will help continue the emancipation process of the Blackman because we have suffered enough,” he added.

He noted that OA24 had always been dedicated to promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchange across the African continents.

Mr Ansah who is also the Board Chairman of OA24 indicated that “if we don’t realize what God has given us for others to come and enjoy them, then in time to come we might become extinct and that we must avoid. We must first think about the lingua Franca that will bring all Africans together.”

He therefore reiterated the need to strive to create an African forum, adding that “without that, coming together as Africans would be difficult.”

Mr Hugh Keku Aryee, Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana stated that “this partnership agreement is not just a business agreement, it is a bridge that will connect our nations, our cultures and our shared aspirations for a brighter more interconnected future.”

He said through this MoU the program produced and broadcast by OA24 would gain unprecedented visibility and engagement by being listed and advertised across the globe.

Mr Aryee indicated that the strategic move would not only enhance the rate of OA24 content but also bring vibrant stories and dynamic development from OA24 to the global audience.

According to him, “It is an opportunity for us to showcase the rich heritage, innovative spirit and numerous Vanuatu offers to the world.”

He emphasized that the partnership agreement would also seek financial transactions of media alliances issued by the African Diaspora Central Bank and ECO 6, fostering a financial ecosystem that would benefit all the parties involved.

“This innovative approach to financial management would enhance the operational efficiency of our media project and seamless collaboration for the next 10 years,” he added.

He therefore urged stakeholders to move forward with determination and enthusiasm, adding that the partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter.

