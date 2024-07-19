National Stakeholders Dialogue on Hajj Management slated for August 24 

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, July 19, GNA- The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana (COMOG) has slated the National Stakeholders Dialogue on Hajj for August 24, 2024, to discuss sustainable Hajj management and administration in Ghana.

The national stakeholders dialogue is being organised in collaboration with Faidhatul Tijjanniya Brahimiya Council, Ghana, Ahlussuna wal Jama’a, Shia Muslim Community, and other Muslim Stakeholder Organisations and Institutions (MSOIs) under the auspices of His Eminence the National Chief Imam.

A statement issued by Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, COMOG President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event is on the theme “Hajj Reforms: Prioritizing Transparency, Accountability, and Practice.

It said the Coalition’s major goal was to review, develop, and establish a transparent, accountable, inclusive, and sustainable new Hajj Management Policy Framework that upholds the integrity and values of Islam.

The statement said the dialogue was aimed at bringing together stakeholders from various sects, Muslim chiefs, media houses, NGOs, academia, and professional groups to discuss and shape the future of sustainable Hajj management in Ghana.

Meanwhile, a day’s workshop is scheduled for July 27 for major Muslim Stakeholder Organisations and Institutions (MSOIs), including private Hajj operators, to discuss their inputs in the sustainable draft Hajj Management Policy Framework ahead of the National Stakeholders Dialogue.

It urged interested individuals and/or groups in the National Stakeholder Dialogue on Hajj Management in Ghana to send their full name, profession, town/city, and WhatsApp number to [email protected] or WhatsApp 0544617333 for an invitation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

