 Volta South Zone to host 59th annual Inter-School Sports Festival   

Anloga (V/R), July 19, GNA – Southern Zone category of Senior High Schools in the Volta Region are set to hold their 59th annual Sports Festival to promote sports talents in the area.

The Inter-school and College Sports Festival forms part of the co-curricular activities designed for all second-circle schools in Ghana to raise formidable teams to compete at the Volta Regional inter-zonal and national sports festivals later this year.

Mr. Simon Feyu Zonal Secretary, disclosed to the GNA Sports that all plans were far advanced for the event.

“Our students have been training for the past weeks and this is the time for them to show their sporting prowess.”

He called on the general public to come out in their numbers to support their favourite schools and athletes in a very peaceful manner devoid of any hooliganism and violence.

The seven days event to be co-hosted by Anlo Senior High School (Anseco) and Zion College (Zico) at Anloga, is scheduled to commence from Sunday, July 21 to Saturday, July 27 with athletes expected to resume camping on Saturday, July 20 for the main opening ceremony on Monday.

A total of ten second-circle schools from Anloga and Keta Municipality made up the South Zone category.

These are, Anseco, Zico, Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco), Keta Business College (Ketabusco), Abor Senior High School (Aborsco), and Anlo Awoamefia SHS (Anyasco) at Anyako.

The rest include Tsiame Senior High School (Tsiamesco), Atiavi Senior High School (Atiasec), Anlo-Afiadenyigba SHS, and Volta Senior High School (Voltasco).

Athletes would compete in various disciplines including soccer, volleyball, basketball, handball, table tennis, and netball.

Track events such as relays, sprints, and marathons with field events such as long jump, triple jump, javelin throw, and shot put among others would be competed among both male and female categories.

Some athletes the GNA engaged, remained optimistic for victory in every aspect of their activities.

Keta Senior High Technical School emerged as the champions during the 2023 event with Keta Business College and Zico emerging second and third respectively.

