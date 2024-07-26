Olympic body boss Bach carries torch through athlete’s village

Paris, Jul. 26, (dpa/GNA) – The Olympic torch completed its journey through the athlete’s village at the Paris 2024 Games on Friday with the help of Olympic legends, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and IOC athletes’ commission members.

Bach said “it’s always very emotional to carry the torch,” but that it’s even more special to do so in the Olympic village and among the athletes.

“It goes straight to my heart,” he said.

Bach received the torch from a group of international sports legends, which included former ski racer Lindsey Vonn, ex-basketball player Pau Gasol and former track cycling star Chris Hoy.

French handball player Cleopatre Darleux handed it over to Bach in front of the Dutch team’s home, and the IOC president then passed the torch to Emma Terho, chair of the IOC athletes’ commission, in front of the US team’s accommodation.

Several athletes came outside their homes or to the windows. They applauded, took photos and videos, and some even accompanied the procession. This showed “the fascination of the Olympic flame”, Bach said.

The Games in France officially open on Friday evening with a ceremony on the Seine.

